Feb 18, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
7 animal spices discover in 2024
Shivani Tiwari
From the depths of the ocean to remote mountain peaks, there are incredible creatures that remind us that Earth still holds countless secrets waiting to be unveiled.
According to several media reports, scientists have recently discovered these 7 amazing new species in the wild.
Vampire Hedgehog (Hylomys macarong): This small mammal, found in the forests of Vietnam, has earned its unique name due to its pointed and sharp teeth, similar to a vampire's fangs.
Starry-Night Gecko: This reptile, discovered in the deserts of Australia, is characterized by its dark colouration and bright yellow spots, resembling a starry night sky.
Lord Sauron Piranha: Discovered in the Amazon River basin, this new piranha species boasts striking teeth.
Southern Giant Hummingbird: This magnificent bird, found in the Andes Mountains of South America, is one of the largest hummingbird species ever recorded.
Cao Bang Crocodile Newt: This newt, discovered in Vietnam, is characterized by its orange and black markings which resemble the pattern of a crocodile's skin.
Clouded Tiger Cat: They are found in the rainforests of central and South America.
Sponge-Dwelling Goby: A new species from Indonesia, lives in large barrel sponges.
Next:
7 most beautiful cat breeds from around the world
Click To More..