Ancient temple towns, which display centuries-old customs and architectural wonders, have great spiritual and historical significance. Travellers and pilgrims alike are still drawn to these hallowed locations. These are 7 of the world's oldest temple towns.
Kyoto is still a centre of traditional Japanese spirituality because of its exquisitely preserved temples, such as Fushimi Inari Shrine and Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion).
Kyoto, Japan
A hub of Tibetan Buddhism and a revered destination for pilgrims, Lhasa is home to the famous Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple.
Lhasa, Tibet
Athens is a monument to Greek mythology and religious devotion, with its historic Acropolis and the Parthenon temple devoted to Athena.
Athens, Greece
The largest religious structure in the world, Angkor Wat, is the reason for the historic city of Angkor's fame. It is a reflection of Cambodia's long-standing Buddhist and Hindu customs.
Angkor, Cambodia
In addition to the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx, Giza is home to historic temples honouring Egyptian pharaohs and gods, such as the Valley Temple.
Giza, Egypt
The great city of Thebes, a hub of ancient Egyptian civilisation, was once Luxor, the location of the Karnak and Luxor Temples.
Luxor, Egypt
With centuries-old temples like Ekambareswarar and Kailasanathar, Kanchipuram is a popular pilgrimage destination and is referred to as the "City of a Thousand Temples."