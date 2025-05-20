7 amazing images of universe captured by NASA

May 20, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light.
Hubble Space Telescope captured the mighty blue giant AG Carinae, which is one of the brightest stars in our Milky Way galaxy. It shines with the brilliance of 1 million suns.
A brilliant tapestry of young stars flaring to life resembles a glittering fireworks display in this Hubble Space Telescope image.
This image shows narrow, spindle-like structures, called filaments, a group of more than 60 young stars that is forming in a dense cloud of gas and dust nearly 1,400 lightyears away.
The ring-shaped clouds around the nebula RCW 120 were detected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in this composite image.
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured the star-forming nebula W51, which is one of the largest "star factories" in the Milky Way galaxy.
Astronomers combined several Hubble Space Telescope images to create this view of the Pillars of Creation, which are about 5 light-years tall.
