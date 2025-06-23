7 amazing images of cosmos captured by NASA

Jun 23, 2025, 06:38 AM IST
The Lion Nebula (Sh2-132) is a rich hydrogen region in the constellation Cepheus. This dim nebula makes for a great astrophotography project.
The Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is a planetary nebula in the Draco constellation that's about 3,262 light years away from Earth.
NASA captured this stunning image of a runway star Zeta Ophiuchi, that is 20 times more massive than the Sun. It is located about 440 light-years from Earth.
NGC 2359 (also known as Thor's Helmet Nebula and Gum 4) is an emission nebula located in the constellation Canis Major. The nebula is around 15 000 light-years away from Earth
The Jellyfish Nebula, also known by its official name IC 443, is the remnant of a supernova lying 5,000 light years from Earth.
The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.
The Iris Nebula is a bright reflection nebula in the constellation Cepheus. The designation NGC 7023 refers to the open cluster within the larger reflection nebula designated LBN 487.
Cedit: NASA