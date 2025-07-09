7 amazing images of cosmology captured by NASA

Jul 9, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
The sparkling centerpiece of NGC 2014 is a grouping of bright, hefty stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun.
This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, depicts GAL-CLUS-022058s, also known as Molten Ring, located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax (the Furnace).
NGC 6357 is a diffuse nebula near NGC 6334 in the constellation Scorpius. It is located about 5,500 light years from Earth
Lensing cluster Abell 370 is a galaxy cluster located nearly 5 billion light-years away from the Earth. These gravitational lenses are one tool astronomers can use to extend Hubble's vision beyond what it would normally be capable of observing.
The Veil Nebula is a cloud of heated and ionized gas and dust in the constellation Cygnus. This image is captured by Hubble Space Telescope.
V838 Monocerotis is a cataclysmic binary star in the constellation Monoceros about 19,000 light years from the Sun.
Credit: NASA