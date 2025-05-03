6 unsettling facts about oceans you're probably unaware of 

May 3, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Do you find oceans fascinating? Well, here are six scary facts about them you probably didn't know
1. Challenger Deep, located in the western Pacific Ocean in the southern end of the Mariana Trench, is the deepest part of the ocean, reaching a depth of approximately 36,200 feet (11,030 meters).
2. Around 80 per cent of the ocean remains unexplored - this is what keeps experts wondering over the unsolved mystery of such large water bodies!
3. As per several reports, there's an estimated 3 million shipwrecks lying at the bottom of the ocean.
4. Most of the ocean is covered with complete darkness as light doesn't reach below a certain point - apporoximately after down to 600 feet.
5. Several deep-sea creatures carry terrifying appearances such as the deep-sea dragonfish and vampire squid.
6. Several studies have hinted at the existence of black holes - massive whirlpools with some even measuring up to 150 km in diameter.
