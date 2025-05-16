6 unseen images of outer Space captured by NASA

May 16, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
A telescope at Arizona's Kitt Peak National Observatory captured this breathtaking image of the Horsehead Nebula, located in the Orion constellation.
The Squid Nebula, also known as the Flying Bat Nebula, was discovered in 2011 by French astro-imager Nicolas Outters. It lies approximately 50 light-years away from Earth.
NASA captured this stunning image of Saturn in 2004.
NGC 7789, also known as Caroline's Rose, is an open star cluster in the constellation Cassiopeia. It was discovered in 1783 by astronomer and comet-hunter Caroline Herschel.
The Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is a dwarf galaxy located about 200,000 light-years away, orbiting our Milky Way galaxy.
Comet Pons-Brooks is among the brightest known periodic comets, with its absolute visual magnitude reaching around 5 as it nears perihelion.
Credit: NASA