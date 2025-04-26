6 stunning images of Venus captured by NASA

Apr 26, 2025, 08:35 AM IST
A corona is displayed in this computer-simulated view from NASA's Magellan spacecraft of the surface of Venus.
This is a NASA Hubble Space Telescope ultraviolet-light image of the planet Venus.
Bright Venus seen near the crescent Moon on July 15, 2018.
Crater Isabella, the second largest impact crafter on Venus with a diameter of 108 miles (175 kilometers), as seen by the Magellan spacecraft's radar.
Venus and the waning crescent Moon rise above the Wasatch Mountains near Salt Lake City on Jan. 31, 2019.
Maat Mons, a volcano on Venus that has shown signs of a recent eruption, is in the black square near the planet’s equator.
Image source: NASA