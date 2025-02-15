6 stunning images of Jupiter captured by NASA

Feb 15, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
The Jupiter image is an infrared color composite taken by the spacecraft’s near-infrared imaging spectrometer.
Jupiter as seen from above its north pole by Pioneer 11 in 1974.
The solar system's largest moon, Ganymede, is captured here alongside the planet Jupiter.
This image shows details of Jupiter's Great Red Spot and other features that were not visible in images taken earlier, when Cassini was farther from Jupiter.
This image from NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures several storms in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere (Figure A).
Titanic blasts created by the impacts of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 fragments left Jupiter with a "bruised" appearance in July 1994.
