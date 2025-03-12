6 stunning images of earth shared by NASA 

Mar 12, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Here are six stunning images of earth shared by NASA
1. The image was acquired on October 15, 2022, when the spacecraft was 380,000 miles (620,000 kilometers) from Earth.
2. This image depicts an unique view of the earth and other planets in the solar system.
3. The image was captured in 2024 when the moon passed between the earth and sun to create a solar eclipse.
4. On October 14, 2023, the moon passed between the earth and sun to create an annular solar eclipse.
5. Shared by NASA, the image showcases an unique view of the earth as the moon aligned between the spacecraft and earth.
6. A stunning view of the earth rising on the lunar horizon.
Source: NASA