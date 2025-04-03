6 stunning 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

Apr 3, 2025, 06:43 AM IST
One of the brightest galaxies in planet Earth's sky is similar in size to our Milky Way Galaxy: big, beautiful Messier 81.
Appropriately named, Helene is a Trojan moon, so called because it orbits at a Lagrange point.
Two protostars are hidden in a single pixel near the center of a striking hourglass-shaped nebula in this near-infrared image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Within the nebula, a cluster's young, massive stars are powering the pervasive nebular glow.
This popular group leaps into the early evening sky around the March equinox and the northern hemisphere spring.
There is no sea on Earth large enough to contain the Shark nebula.
Image source: NASA