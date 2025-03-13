6 spectacular images of moon captured by NASA 

Mar 13, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Here are six spectacular images of moon shared by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
1. Captured on December 7, 1992, this image was taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft.
2. Shared by NASA, the image showcases a close-up view of an astronaut's bootprint in the lunar soil during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon.
3. Shown as a crown of white flares from the surface, the image depicts the sun's corona during the total eclipse.
4. Scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt is photographed working beside a huge boulder at Station 6 (base of North Massif) during the third Apollo 17 extravehicular activity
5. Captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the image presents a unique view of Earth from the spacecraft's vantage point in orbit around the moon.
6. Shared by NASA, the image depicts the second manned lunar landing mission, Apollo 12.
