6 most unfaithful animals in the world 

Here are six most unfaithful animals in the world
1. Lion: Referred to as the 'Jungle King', lions are more likely to keep more than one queen (lioness) to have company.
2. Bowerbirds: Bowerbirds also prefer to keep more than one company in their lifetime.
3. Chimpanzee: While chimpanzees are great fathers, they are more likely to prefer more than one mate.
4. European rabbits: These adorable looking creatures may not make a great partner, for they engage with more than one mate in their lifetime.
5. Black swan: Often referred to as a "symbol of love", black swans associate with more than one partner in their lifetime.
6. Dolphins: Dolphins also like having various mates.
