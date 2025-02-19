Feb 19, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

6 most unfaithful animals in the world 

Meemansa Shekhawat

1. Lion: Referred to as the 'Jungle King', lions are more likely to keep more than one queen (lioness) to have company. 

2. Bowerbirds: Bowerbirds also prefer to keep more than one company in their lifetime. 

3. Chimpanzee: While chimpanzees are great fathers, they are more likely to prefer more than one mate. 

4. European rabbits: These adorable looking creatures may not make a great partner, for they engage with more than one mate in their lifetime. 

5. Black swan: Often referred to as a "symbol of love", black swans associate with more than one partner in their lifetime. 

6. Dolphins: Dolphins also like having various mates. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

