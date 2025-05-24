6 most beautiful snakes in the world

May 24, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Named for its iridescent sheen, this snake reflects rainbow colours under light. Its reddish-brown body with black rings makes it a true visual marvel.
Vivid green with a slender body, this snake often features blue or yellow spots. It coils elegantly on branches in the rainforests of New Guinea and Australia.
This snake has a bright electric blue body with a red head, tail, and belly. Native to Southeast Asia, it's both beautiful and highly venomous.
Similar in appearance to the green tree python, it has a vibrant emerald green body with white zigzag markings. It’s found in the Amazon rainforest.
Known for its hood and regal presence, the king cobra can have a range of colours from olive green to brown with light bands. Its graceful movements add to its beauty.
Often orange or reddish with black-edged blotches, the corn snake is not only pretty but also popular as a pet due to its calm nature.