6 marriage 'mantras' shared by Sri Sri Ravishankar 

Feb 23, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Through his wisdom and valuable life lessons, spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar has transformed many lives.
Here are six marriage 'mantras' shared by Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar for a happy and healthy marriage.
1. Through thick and thin: "The hallmarks of a happy marriage are– a sense of commitment, co-operation, compassion, caring, and less ego... Be a support to each other, be a companion, and move forward," Gurudev says.
2. “In a happy marriage, each couple resolves, 'I’m here for you, come what may, happy times or unhappy times! In either case, I’m with you", Gurudev suggests.
3. Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar suggests couples refrain from being too possessive. "Whether it is before or after marriage, if you are too possessive, the other person will run away."
4. “People who keep a long face and expect others to cajole and appease them make others run away. It is okay for you to show your upset mood or tendency once in a while, but doing it over and over again is taxing for you and the people you love," says Gurudev.
5. "If one is upset, the other partner should keep quiet and wait for his/her turn to get upset. If both get upset at the same time, then there is a problem!"
6. “Be natural and simple... Don’t try hard to impress. Then, everything goes bad. Best is to be yourself, to be natural, to be forgiving, and to be in the present moment. It makes a big difference," Gurudev suggests.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports