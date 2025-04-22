Apr 22, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
The Mughals were Central Asian Muslims who adopted many aspects of Indian culture.
Akbar introduced a centralised administrative system and a revenue collection method called the Zabti system.
Akbar also abolished the jizya (a tax on non-Muslims) and held religious discussions at his court with scholars from different religions.
The empire is renowned for its architectural achievements like the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Fatehpur Sikri, and gardens inspired by Persian designs.
The Mughals were among the early adopters of gunpowder warfare in India.
Aurangzeb, the last powerful Mughal emperor, expanded the empire to its greatest territorial extent but his orthodox policies weakened the empire.