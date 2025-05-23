6 fascinating facts about Komodo Dragons: Giants that feast on their own species! 

May 23, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Let's discover six fascinating facts about Komodo Dragons!
1. Komodo dragons are only found on Komodo island, Rinca island, Gili Motang and Nusa Kode.
2. Komodo dragons possess venom so potent that even large creatures like water buffalo can succumb to it.
3. They can detect their preys upto nine kilometers using their forked tongues.
4. Komodo Dragons are cannibals that prey on their own species, including their young.
5. One of the most chilling facts about Komodo dragons is that they can dig up shallow graves to feast on human remains.
6. Some Komodo dragons demonstrate their playful behavior, engaging with their surroundings. However. it's not universal among Komodos.
