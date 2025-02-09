6 dog breeds that are friendly with cats

Feb 9, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Gentle and tolerant, they get along well with cats due to their friendly and adaptable nature.
Playful and social, Labradors are known for their affectionate behaviour towards cats.
Curious but gentle, Beagles can form strong bonds with cats when properly introduced.
Affectionate and calm, they enjoy companionship, making them good with cats.
Intelligent and friendly, Poodles can easily be trained to coexist peacefully with cats.
Laid-back and easygoing, Basset Hounds are unlikely to chase or harass cats.