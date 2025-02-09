Feb 9, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

6 dog breeds that are friendly with cats

Shweta Singh

Gentle and tolerant, they get along well with cats due to their friendly and adaptable nature.

Golden Retriever

Playful and social, Labradors are known for their affectionate behaviour towards cats.

Labrador Retriever

Curious but gentle, Beagles can form strong bonds with cats when properly introduced.

Beagle

Affectionate and calm, they enjoy companionship, making them good with cats.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Intelligent and friendly, Poodles can easily be trained to coexist peacefully with cats.

Poodle

Laid-back and easygoing, Basset Hounds are unlikely to chase or harass cats.

Basset Hound

Next: 8 tasty train snacks to try in India