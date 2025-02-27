Feb 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
6 common health issues in cats
Shivani Tiwari
Here's a look at 6 of the most common health concerns in cats.
Hairballs: Excessive hairballs can indicate grooming issues or digestive problems.
Fleas and Ticks: These external parasites cause itching, skin irritation and can transmit diseases.
Dental Disease: Tartar buildup, gingivitis and periodontal disease are common, leading to pain.
Diabetes: This disorder affects blood sugar regulation and requires careful management.
Obesity: A widespread issue, obesity increases the risk of various health problems.
A balanced diet and proper hygiene contribute to overall health.
Regular veterinary checkups are essential.
