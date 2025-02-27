Feb 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

6 common health issues in cats

Shivani Tiwari

 Here's a look at 6 of the most common health concerns in cats.

 Hairballs: Excessive hairballs can indicate grooming issues or digestive problems.

 Fleas and Ticks: These external parasites cause itching, skin irritation and can transmit diseases.

Dental Disease: Tartar buildup, gingivitis and periodontal disease are common, leading to pain.  

 Diabetes: This disorder affects blood sugar regulation and requires careful management.

Obesity: A widespread issue, obesity increases the risk of various health problems. 

 A balanced diet and proper hygiene contribute to overall health.

 Regular veterinary checkups are essential.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 7 stunning images of nebulae shared by NASA