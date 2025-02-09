6 breathtaking images of Saturn shared by NASA

Feb 9, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
From a distance Saturn seems to exude an aura of serenity and peace.
A startling silhouette of Saturn is created in this Cassini spacecraft portrait.
A kingly crescent Saturn rests on the right of this Cassini spacecraft portrait while the moon Mimas appears above the rings on the left.
Like a silvery pearl, an icy moon crosses the face of Saturn, while two of its siblings cast shadows onto the planet.
This oblique view of Saturn shows what may be localized upwellings in the clouds of Saturn’s southern hemisphere.
A cold, dusky Saturn looms in the distance in this striking, natural color view of the ringed planet and five of its icy satellites.
Image source: NASA