6 beautiful quotes to share with your mum on Mother's Day 

May 11, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
"What can I write about a mother who wrote me?" a poet has said. Moms are not only birthgivers, they are our teachers, out constant guide and protectors.
Here are 6 beautiful quotes to share with your mum on the occasion of Mother's Day
1. “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”
2. “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”
3. “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.”
4. “My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ”
5. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.”
6. “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?”
