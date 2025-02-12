6 animals with naturally coloured faces that make them stand out 

Feb 12, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Here are six naturally coloured animals that are indeed a sight to behold
1. India's national bird, peacock, is known for its vibrant, eye-catching appearance.
2. The Southern Ground Hornbill is a giant bird with an all-black body and orange facial skin.
3. Panther chameleons are known for their catchy appearance. They can change colours, displaying shades of orange, blue, green, etc.
4. The Secretary Bird is known for its long legs and striking orange facial appearance. They are ace snake hunters.
5. The Mandrills have an attractive red and blue face, which gets even more colourful when excited.
6. The Red cheeked cordon bleu birds are known for their vibrant appearance, featuring brown-blue body and red cheeks.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports