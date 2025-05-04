6 animals that glow in the dark

May 4, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
This deep-sea predator has a glowing lure on its head, used to attract prey in the pitch-black ocean depths.
Common in warm areas, fireflies use glowing chemicals in their abdomens to communicate and attract mates.
Found in the Pacific Ocean, this jellyfish glows green thanks to a protein called GFP (Green Fluorescent Protein).
This squid uses glowing bacteria in its body to camouflage itself by matching the light from the moon above.
Though not an animal, these fungi glow due to a chemical reaction and often live on decaying wood in forests.
These deep-sea relatives of jellyfish create glowing displays to confuse predators or attract prey.