May 3, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

6 animals that fake their deaths to survive

Shweta Singh

This snake acts like it's dead by rolling onto its back and staying still when threatened.

Hognose Snake

Some shrews freeze when danger is near, pretending to be dead to escape predators.

Shrew

Opossums "play dead" when scared. They fall limp, smell bad, and stay still to avoid being eaten.

Opossum

Rabbits sometimes "fake death" by going still when caught, hoping predators will lose interest.

European Rabbit

Cuttlefish release ink, change color, and freeze to look like a dead or unappetizing object when threatened.

Cuttlefish

Zebrafish can act lifeless to avoid being seen by larger fish that might want to eat them.

Zebrafish

