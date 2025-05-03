6 animals that fake their deaths to survive

May 3, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
This snake acts like it's dead by rolling onto its back and staying still when threatened.
Some shrews freeze when danger is near, pretending to be dead to escape predators.
Opossums "play dead" when scared. They fall limp, smell bad, and stay still to avoid being eaten.
Rabbits sometimes "fake death" by going still when caught, hoping predators will lose interest.
Cuttlefish release ink, change color, and freeze to look like a dead or unappetizing object when threatened.
Zebrafish can act lifeless to avoid being seen by larger fish that might want to eat them.