6 animals that don’t have teeth

Spiders don’t have teeth. Instead, they inject venom into their prey, which liquefies the tissue, allowing them to suck up their meal.
Octopuses don’t have teeth. Instead, they possess a sharp beak that helps them break open shellfish and other prey.
The largest animal on Earth doesn’t have teeth. Blue whales use baleen plates to filter small fish and krill from the water.
Pangolins eat ants and termites but have no teeth. They use their long tongue and a muscular stomach to break down food.
Baby platypuses have teeth, but adults lose them. Instead, they use hard pads in their mouths to grind food.
Birds don’t have teeth. They use their beaks to peck, tear, and swallow food whole or in small pieces.