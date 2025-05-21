5 unseen images of Black Hole captured by NASA

May 21, 2025, 06:46 AM IST
A black hole is an astronomical object with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it.
Here are 5 unseen images of black hole
J043947.08+163415.7, also known as QSO J0439+1634, is a superluminous quasar that's powered by a supermassive black hole
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showin in this composite image of Centaurus A.
A supermassive black hole can tear apart a star. NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes have identified a supermassive black hole that has torn apart one star .
A double black hole, also known as a binary black hole, is a system of two black holes that orbit each other and eventually merge to form a single black hole.
The supermassive black hole imaged by the EHT is located in the center of the elliptical galaxy M87, located about 55 million light years from Earth. This image was captured by FORS2 on ESO's Very Large Telescope