5 terrifying facts about the Black Mamba

The Black Mamba is one of the fastest snakes, reaching speeds of up to 20 km/h, making escape nearly impossible.
Its venom contains neurotoxins that can shut down the nervous system within hours if left untreated.
When threatened, it can strike multiple times in rapid succession, injecting venom with each bite.
Unlike many snakes that avoid confrontation, the Black Mamba is known for standing its ground and attacking when cornered.
Without immediate antivenom, a bite can lead to death within 7 to 15 hours due to respiratory failure.