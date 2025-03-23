Mar 23, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at the five tallest dog breeds and how to protect them in Indian weather.
The Great Dane is one of the tallest dog breeds, with males reaching heights of 30–34 inches at the shoulder. They are gentle giants, friendly, and protective.
To protect them in Indian weather, ensure they have a shaded area to rest and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Avoid excessive outdoor activities during peak heat hours and provide a cool, well-ventilated environment.
The Irish Wolfhound is the world's tallest dog breed, with males standing 32–35 inches tall. They are sensitive, devoted, and have a history of hunting.
In hot climates, Irish Wolfhounds need regular access to cool, shaded areas and should be kept indoors during the hottest parts of the day. Regular grooming to prevent matting and skin issues is also important.
Saint Bernards are large, muscular dogs that can stand 28–35 inches tall. They are good with children, patient, and affectionate.
To protect them in Indian weather, provide a cool, shaded area and limit outdoor activities during hot periods. Their thick fur requires regular brushing to prevent overheating and skin problems.
The Leonberger is a large, powerful breed standing 27–31 inches tall. They are friendly, intelligent, and trainable, often used as therapy dogs.
In Indian weather, ensure they have a cool, shaded area and access to plenty of water. Regular grooming is essential to manage their thick coat and prevent overheating.
The Anatolian Shepherd is a large, protective breed standing 27–29 inches tall. They are good with children and other dogs, originally bred to guard livestock.
To protect them in Indian weather, provide a shaded area and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Their short coat helps them tolerate heat, but they still need regular grooming and access to water.