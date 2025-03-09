5 tallest buildings in India  

Mar 9, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Palais Royale, Mumbai – Standing at 320 meters, it is the tallest building in India, featuring luxurious residential apartments and sustainable design elements.
World One, Mumbai – At 280 meters, it is the second tallest building in India, offering premium apartments with a 360-degree view of the city.
The 42, Kolkata – This 260-meter skyscraper is the tallest in Kolkata, known for its high-end residences and stunning architectural design.
Lodha The Park, Mumbai – Reaching 276 meters, this residential tower offers luxurious living with modern amenities and panoramic views of the city skyline.
One Avighna Park, Mumbai – This 236-meter tower features an iconic design with advanced technological features and is a prime residential address in the city.
