5 star kids' names which are combination of their parents' name
A star child's name is important because it represents their parents' identity, legacy, and inventiveness; they frequently combine customs and contemporary styles to create a unique personality.
Celebrities frequently give their kids unusual names; some even combine their own names to create something truly unique.
The names of these 5 famous children are a combination of the names of their parents.
Kavish, which combines the names of Karan and Nisha, is a distinctive and fashionable name that has sentimental significance for the famous couple.
Kavish (Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal)
In order to give their daughter a contemporary, sophisticated name with a personal meaning, Sharad and Keerti cleverly combined their names to create Kesha.
Kesha (Sharad Kelkar & Keerti Gaekwad)
Adira, a combination of Aditya and Rani, represents grace and strength, making it a significant and unique name for their daughter.
Adira (Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji)
Misha, a short and endearing name that perfectly combines Shahid and Mira's identities, is the result of their name combination.
Misha (Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Kapoor)
Vamika is a lovely combination of Virat and Anushka's names, giving their daughter a distinctive identity while preserving a sentimental and traditional element.
Vamika (Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma)
