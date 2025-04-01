Apr 1, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

5 star kids' names which are combination of their parents' name

Muskaan Gupta

A star child's name is important because it represents their parents' identity, legacy, and inventiveness; they frequently combine customs and contemporary styles to create a unique personality.

Celebrities frequently give their kids unusual names; some even combine their own names to create something truly unique. 

The names of these 5 famous children are a combination of the names of their parents.

Kavish, which combines the names of Karan and Nisha, is a distinctive and fashionable name that has sentimental significance for the famous couple.

Kavish (Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal)

In order to give their daughter a contemporary, sophisticated name with a personal meaning, Sharad and Keerti cleverly combined their names to create Kesha.

Kesha (Sharad Kelkar & Keerti Gaekwad)

Adira, a combination of Aditya and Rani, represents grace and strength, making it a significant and unique name for their daughter.

Adira (Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji)

Misha, a short and endearing name that perfectly combines Shahid and Mira's identities, is the result of their name combination.

Misha (Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Kapoor)

Vamika is a lovely combination of Virat and Anushka's names, giving their daughter a distinctive identity while preserving a sentimental and traditional element.

Vamika (Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma)

