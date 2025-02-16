5 signs of diabetes during sleep

Feb 16, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Frequent Urination: High blood sugar levels can cause excessive urination, leading to waking up multiple times during the night to use the bathroom.
Night Sweats: Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) can cause sweating during the night, often leading to discomfort and disturbed sleep.
Dry Mouth and Thirst: Elevated blood sugar levels can lead to dehydration, causing a dry mouth and increased thirst, even while sleeping.
Restless Sleep: High or low blood sugar can lead to restless or interrupted sleep, with waking up feeling tired or unrefreshed.
Sleep Apnea: People with diabetes may have a higher risk of sleep apnea, which can cause pauses in breathing during sleep, leading to poor-quality rest and daytime fatigue.
