5 rare birds found in India

May 3, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
This elusive bird hasn’t been officially sighted since 1876. Found in the western Himalayas, it is possibly extinct but still sparks hope among birdwatchers.
Native to the Nicobar Islands, this bird is known for building huge nesting mounds. Its limited range and habitat threats make it rare.
Endemic to Andhra Pradesh, this nocturnal bird was thought extinct until it was rediscovered in 1986. It’s extremely hard to spot.
Once declared extinct, it was rediscovered in 1997 in central India. It remains critically endangered due to habitat loss.
Discovered only in 2006 in Arunachal Pradesh, this colourful bird is one of the rarest and has a very small population restricted to a single forest patch.