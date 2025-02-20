Feb 20, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
5 poorest countries in world
According to a recent report by Forbes, a list of the world's poorest countries was compiled based on their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is a commonly used metric to assess a nation's wealth.
Here are 5 of the poorest countries in the world.
South Sudan is the poorest country in the world with a GDP per capita of Rs 83,447.26.
Burundi, a small East African nation, holds the second position among the world's poorest countries, with a GDP of approximately Rs 87,776.07.
Central African Republic is at third spot among the poorest countries in the world with a GDP of Rs 1,13,837.02.
Malawi, another East African country, ranks fourth among the world's poorest countries, with a GDP of approximately Rs 1,52,905.54.
Mozambique ranks fifth among the world's poorest countries in terms of GDP Rs 1,55,502.58.
It's important to understand the factors that contribute to global poverty and the challenges faced by the world's poorest countries.
