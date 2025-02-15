5 of the world's most bizarre jobs you didn't know existed 

Feb 15, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Here are five of the most bizarre jobs in the world
1. Professional sleepers: Getting paid to sleep? How interesting that sounds! Well, some hotels in foreign countries hire professional sleepers to examine the comfort of the beds.
2. Netflix reviewer: Netflix, the OTT-giant, hires people to watch and review their shows.
3. Professional mourners: In various cultures, professional mourners are hired to extend emotional support to grieving families.
4. Crime scene cleaner: Trained experts are hired to cleanup at crime scenes post investigation.
5. Snake venom collector: While this one is daring, people are actually hired to collect venom from snakes, which is later used in making medicines.
Would you care to join one?
