Apr 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

5 most powerful earthquakes recorded in history

Shweta Singh

With a magnitude of 9.5, this is the strongest earthquake ever recorded. It caused massive destruction and triggered a powerful tsunami.

1960 Valdivia Earthquake (Chile)

A 9.1–9.3 magnitude earthquake struck on December 26, 2004. It resulted in a deadly tsunami that claimed over 230,000 lives.

2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake (Sumatra, Indonesia)

This magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck Japan on March 11, 2011. It caused severe damage, including a nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

2011 Tōhoku Earthquake (Japan)

A 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit Kamchatka, Russia, on November 4, 1952. It generated a Pacific-wide tsunami and caused significant damage.

1952 Kamchatka Earthquake (Russia)

This magnitude 9.2 earthquake occurred on March 27, 1964. It caused widespread damage in Alaska and triggered tsunamis across the Pacific.

1964 Alaska Earthquake (USA)

