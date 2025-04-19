5 most powerful earthquakes recorded in history

Apr 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
With a magnitude of 9.5, this is the strongest earthquake ever recorded. It caused massive destruction and triggered a powerful tsunami.
A 9.1–9.3 magnitude earthquake struck on December 26, 2004. It resulted in a deadly tsunami that claimed over 230,000 lives.
This magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck Japan on March 11, 2011. It caused severe damage, including a nuclear disaster at Fukushima.
A 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit Kamchatka, Russia, on November 4, 1952. It generated a Pacific-wide tsunami and caused significant damage.
This magnitude 9.2 earthquake occurred on March 27, 1964. It caused widespread damage in Alaska and triggered tsunamis across the Pacific.