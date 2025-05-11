May 11, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

5 iconic dialogues on mothers from Bollywood blockbusters 

A mother's love is the purest form of love - unconditional and devoted. Mother's Day is here so let's visit the whistle-worthy dialogues on Maa!

1. "Mere paas maa hai" - Deewar 

2. "Chot lagto hai to admi maa maa hi chilata hai" - Airlift 

3. "Maa ke Dil ko dukha kar aaj tak koi khush nahi raha hai"- Devdas 

4. "Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai, Isi liye toh usne maa banai hai" - Mom 

5. "Jab ladki jawan ho jati hai, toh maa uski maa nahi rehti sehali ban jaati hai" - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 

