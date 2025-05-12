5 gorgeous women Virat Kohli dated before marrying Anushka Sharma

May 12, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romance began in 2013, after they met on the sets of a commercial shoot.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate setting surrounded by close friends and family.
However, before getting married Virat Kohli reportedly dated multiple women. Let's take a look at his rumored dating history.
1. Sakshi Agarwal (Before 2007): Tamil actress Sakshi Agarwal was reportedly one of Virat Kohl’s first girlfriends whom he dated before becoming famous. Unfortunately, not much is known about their relationship which, as it turns out, didn’t last long.
Sarah-Jane Dias (2008): Much before Kohli made it big in Indian cricket, he was allegedly dating Miss India 2007, Sarah-Jane Dias.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia: Virat Kohli was also romantically linked with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Relationship speculation about the two became rife in 2012 when they did a commercial together.
4. Sanjjanaa Galrani (2011): The next name in Virat Kohli’s dating history belongs to actress Sanjana Galrani. The two met at Vijay Mallya’s party and started dating. Soon, pictures of the two surfaced on social media, giving rise to relationship rumours
Kohli was romantically entangled with Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite in the year 2012 when she had just moved to India. The duo dated for two years before calling it off.