5 motivational quotes of Bhagavad Geeta to get success in life 

These five shloka from the Gita provide invaluable guidance for navigating life's Problems and achieving lasting fulfillment.

1. कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥

Meaning   One can experience a sense of inner peace and fulfillment, by focusing on the process rather than the result. 

2. ध्यायतो विषयान्पुंसः सङ्गस्तेषूपजायते। सङ्गात्संजायते कामः कामात्क्रोधोऽभिजायते॥

Meaning The negative impact of attachment and desire. By detachment and practicing mindfulness, we can avoid the pitfalls of greed and anger.

3. क्रोधाद् भवति संमोहः संमोहात् स्मृतिविभ्रमः। स्मृतिभ्रंशाद् बुद्धिनाशो बुद्धिनाशात् प्रणश्यति॥

Meaning Shloka highlights how anger can cloud our judgment, impair our memory, and ultimately lead to our downfall.

4. अज्ञश्चाश्रद्दधानश्च संशयात्मा विनश्यति। नायं लोकोऽस्ति न परो न सुखं संशयात्मनः॥

Meaning This shloka highlights the destructive nature of doubt. It suggests that those who lack faith and knowledge and are constantly plagued by doubts are unable to find true happiness or fulfillment in life.

5. हतो वा प्राप्स्यसि स्वर्गं जित्वा वा भोक्ष्यसे महीम्। तस्मादुत्तिष्ठ कौन्तेय युद्धाय कृतनिश्चयः॥

Meaning this shloka teaches us that true fulfillment comes from doing our duty without fear or attachment to the outcome.

