5 motivational quotes of Bhagavad Geeta to get success in life 

Meaning
Shloka highlights how anger can cloud our judgment, impair our memory, and ultimately lead to our downfall.
4. अज्ञश्चाश्रद्दधानश्च संशयात्मा विनश्यति। नायं लोकोऽस्ति न परो न सुखं संशयात्मनः॥
Meaning
This shloka highlights the destructive nature of doubt. It suggests that those who lack faith and knowledge and are constantly plagued by doubts are unable to find true happiness or fulfillment in life.
5. हतो वा प्राप्स्यसि स्वर्गं जित्वा वा भोक्ष्यसे महीम्। तस्मादुत्तिष्ठ कौन्तेय युद्धाय कृतनिश्चयः॥
Meaning
this shloka teaches us that true fulfillment comes from doing our duty without fear or attachment to the outcome.