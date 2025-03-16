5 effective ways to keep snakes out of your garden 

Mar 16, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Imagine a snake roaming around in your beautiful garden! You must agree, even the very though of it is terrifying.
Here are five ways to keep these unwelcomed guests out of your garden.
1. Keep your garden clean. Remove pile of leaves or wood where snakes might hide. Keep trimming the grass in order to keep them from overgrowing.
2. Use natural snake repellents such as a mixture of garlic, onion or clove and cinnamon oil. You can also sprinkle white vinegar around water sources in your garden.
3. Use fine mesh fencing or seal gaps under fences or wall.
4. Make your garden a safe space for natural predators of snakes, such as mongoose or hedgehogs.
5. Keep trash bags or dustbins sealed so that snakes can't hide anywhere in them. Fix leaking taps or standing water in your garden.
