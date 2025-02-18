Feb 18, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

5 dog breeds that look like wolves 

Shivani Tiwari

Many dog breeds look a lot like wolves, with similar features that remind us of their wild ancestors.

Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: This breed was created by crossing German Shepherds with Carpathian wolves. 

The result is a dog that closely resembles a wolf in appearance, Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs are intelligent and energetic.

Siberian Husky: With their blue eyes, thick double coat, and striking facial markings, Siberian Huskies are perhaps the most iconic wolf-like dog breed. 

Their playful and friendly nature makes them popular companions, but their independent spirit and high exercise needs require experienced owners.

Northern Inuit Dog: They are often used in films and television shows to portray wolves due to their striking resemblance. They are intelligent and active, and a need for consistent training and socialization.

Tamaskan Dog: This relatively new breed, with a mix of various Arctic breeds contributing to their wolf-like appearance. 

Tamaskans are intelligent and athletic, with a strong pack instinct and a need for consistent training and socialization.

American Alsatin: These are great companion dogs that look like the extinct dire wolf.

