5 dog breeds that look like wolves 

Many dog breeds look a lot like wolves, with similar features that remind us of their wild ancestors.
Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: This breed was created by crossing German Shepherds with Carpathian wolves.
The result is a dog that closely resembles a wolf in appearance, Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs are intelligent and energetic.
Siberian Husky: With their blue eyes, thick double coat, and striking facial markings, Siberian Huskies are perhaps the most iconic wolf-like dog breed.
Their playful and friendly nature makes them popular companions, but their independent spirit and high exercise needs require experienced owners.
Northern Inuit Dog: They are often used in films and television shows to portray wolves due to their striking resemblance. They are intelligent and active, and a need for consistent training and socialization.
Tamaskan Dog: This relatively new breed, with a mix of various Arctic breeds contributing to their wolf-like appearance.
Tamaskans are intelligent and athletic, with a strong pack instinct and a need for consistent training and socialization.
American Alsatin: These are great companion dogs that look like the extinct dire wolf.