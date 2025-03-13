5 countries where Holi is celebrated just like in India 

Mar 13, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Holi is a joyous festival celebrated with love and enthusiasm. Families and friends gather to participate in festivities, playing with colours and relishing on delicious foods.
But you'll be fascinated to know that Holi is not only celebrated in India but across the globe. Let's find out which countries celebrate Holi just like India!
1. Nepal: In India's neughbouring country, it is known as Fagu Purnima. People gather to celebrate Holi, playing with vibrant colours and engaging in fun activities such as dance, music and so on.
2. United States: In America, the Indian diaspora celebrate Holi with joy and enthusiasm, gathering to play with colours and enjoy the Indian traditions. Many cities even host public "Holi festivals", inviting people to play Holi and get to know the Indian culture.
3. United Kingdom: Just like the US, Holi is celebrated in England by the Indian diaspora. They hold mega celebrations and invite people from all backgrounds to engage in festivities.
4. Mauritius: In Mauritius, Holi is marked as a public holiday. On this day, people gather to participate in the festival of colours with dance, music and food.
5. Bangladesh: In Bangladesh, Holi is celebrated by the Indian people who take part in the festivities with utmost enthusiasm and happiness, creating an atmosphere of amicability and joy.
