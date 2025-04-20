Apr 20, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

5 boneless animals you didn’t know about

Shweta Singh

Octopuses are completely boneless, allowing them to be extremely flexible. They can squeeze into tight spaces, using their soft bodies to their advantage.

Octopus

Squids are also boneless creatures with soft, flexible bodies. They are supported by a structure called a "pen," which helps maintain their shape and buoyancy.

Squid

Jellyfish have no bones and are made up of a gelatinous substance. Their bodies are mostly water, which helps them float and move effortlessly in the ocean.

Jellyfish

Earthworms have no bones, making them soft-bodied invertebrates. They rely on muscle movement and hydrostatic pressure to navigate and burrow through the soil.

Earthworms

Cuttlefish are boneless, though they have an internal structure known as a "cuttlebone." This "cuttlebone" helps with buoyancy control but isn’t made of bone.

Cuttlefish

