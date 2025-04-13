Apr 13, 2025, 07:47 PM IST

5 bizarre laws that still exist around the world

Shweta Singh

In Singapore, chewing gum is banned unless for medical use to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

Chewing gum is illegal

In Milan, Italy, citizens are required to smile in public, except during funerals or hospital visits.

Smile

In China, Tibetan monks need government approval for reincarnation under a law introduced in 2007.

Reincarnation

In Longyearbyen, Norway, the dead are not buried due to permafrost that preserves bodies.

Death is illegal

In Greece, high heels are banned at ancient landmarks to prevent damage to the stones.

High heels

