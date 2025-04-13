5 bizarre laws that still exist around the world

Apr 13, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
In Singapore, chewing gum is banned unless for medical use to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.
In Milan, Italy, citizens are required to smile in public, except during funerals or hospital visits.
In China, Tibetan monks need government approval for reincarnation under a law introduced in 2007.
In Longyearbyen, Norway, the dead are not buried due to permafrost that preserves bodies.
In Greece, high heels are banned at ancient landmarks to prevent damage to the stones.