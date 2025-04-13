Apr 13, 2025, 05:55 PM IST

5 beautiful but deadly sea snakes

Shweta Singh

Silvery-blue with dark bands, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, found in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

Belcher’s Sea Snake

Glossy olive or purple-brown, aggressive when provoked, found in coral reefs around Australia and the Indo-Pacific.

Olive Sea Snake

Bold black and white bands, neurotoxic venom, found in coastal waters of the Indian and western Pacific Oceans.

Black-banded Sea Krait

Bright yellow belly and black back, highly toxic venom that causes paralysis, found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Yellow-bellied Sea Snake

Bluish lips and black bands, venomous, found in Southeast Asia and Northern Australian coastal waters.

Blue-lipped Sea Krait

