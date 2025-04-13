5 beautiful but deadly sea snakes

Apr 13, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Silvery-blue with dark bands, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, found in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.
Glossy olive or purple-brown, aggressive when provoked, found in coral reefs around Australia and the Indo-Pacific.
Bold black and white bands, neurotoxic venom, found in coastal waters of the Indian and western Pacific Oceans.
Bright yellow belly and black back, highly toxic venom that causes paralysis, found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Bluish lips and black bands, venomous, found in Southeast Asia and Northern Australian coastal waters.