Mar 23, 2025, 09:46 PM IST

5 animals that eat their own babies

Pravrajya Suruchi

Lions — Male lions often kill and sometimes eat cubs that aren’t their own to bring females back into heat.

Hamsters — Mothers may eat their young if they feel stressed, threatened, or if the babies are weak or sick.

Chickens (Hens) — Occasionally, hens may peck and eat weak or deformed chicks out of stress or nutritional deficiency.

Rabbits — Mother rabbits may eat their babies if they sense danger nearby or if the kits are not healthy.

Fish (Guppies and others) — Many fish eat their fry to conserve energy or if space and food are limited.

