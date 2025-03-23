5 animals that eat their own babies

Mar 23, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Lions — Male lions often kill and sometimes eat cubs that aren’t their own to bring females back into heat.
Hamsters — Mothers may eat their young if they feel stressed, threatened, or if the babies are weak or sick.
Chickens (Hens) — Occasionally, hens may peck and eat weak or deformed chicks out of stress or nutritional deficiency.
Rabbits — Mother rabbits may eat their babies if they sense danger nearby or if the kits are not healthy.
Fish (Guppies and others) — Many fish eat their fry to conserve energy or if space and food are limited.
