5 animals that can surprisingly mimic humans 

Feb 15, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Like humans, animals, too, can mimic human actions and sounds. Here's the proof.
1. Parrots: Parrots make an adorable pet. They can mimic human speech so well.
2. Mockingbird: As the name itself suggests, mockingbirds are known for their ability to copy human speech.
3. Myna birds: Like parrots, myna birds can also mimic human speech.
4. Orangutans: Orangutans are incredibly intelligent animals and can replicate human actions.
5. Beluga whales: Beluga whale can copy human speech patterns.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.