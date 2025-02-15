Feb 15, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

5 animals that can surprisingly mimic humans 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Like humans, animals, too, can mimic human actions and sounds. Here's the proof. 

1. Parrots: Parrots make an adorable pet. They can mimic human speech so well. 

2. Mockingbird: As the name itself suggests, mockingbirds are known for their ability to copy human speech. 

3. Myna birds: Like parrots, myna birds can also mimic human speech. 

4. Orangutans: Orangutans are incredibly intelligent animals and can replicate human actions. 

5. Beluga whales: Beluga whale can copy human speech patterns. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

