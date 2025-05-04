May 4, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
5 animals that can mimic humans
Shivani Tiwari
Numerous videos of talking pets go viral daily, but most are AI-generated or edited.
But some animals do mimic us, from copying speech patterns to mirroring actions, showcasing their intelligence and ability to learn.
These species have shown they're surprisingly good at picking up on human behaviour.
Here are five animals that can imitate human voices, actions, or both with impressive accuracy.
Parrots: Their ability to mimic human speech and other sounds is due to their syrinx and flexible tongue, making them exceptional vocal mimics.
Crows: They are intelligent birds known for mimicking human speech, other sounds, showcasing advanced vocal learning and auditory processing abilities.
Orangutans: They can mimic human speech by controlling pitch and tone, with some even using tools to amplify their vocalisations.
Gibbons: They learn to sing by mimicking their parents, showcasing complex social and territorial communication through unique calls and duets.
Mockingbirds: They are masters of mimicry, learning song variations and incorporating sounds from other birds, animals, and human-made noises.
Next:
Where are most snakes found in India?
Click To More..