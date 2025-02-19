4 iconic Indian chicken dishes that have made it to the list of world's best chicken dishes

Feb 19, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
There is not an iota of doubt that India is the go-to hotspot for food lovers. Be it veg or non-veg, we Indians never hold back from experimenting and discovering new dishes to sooth our taste buds.
Well, the good news is that four of the iconic Indian chicken dishes have made it to the list of world's best chicken dishes.
Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide, has released the list of 100 best chicken dishes from around the globe.
Can you guess which chicken dishes are among the world's best ones? Hint: If you're a non-vegetarian, there's no way you haven't tried them.
1. Butter chicken: Originating from India itself, butter chicken is often seen as the go-to non-veg dish for parties or events. It has made to the list of world's best chicken dishes.
2. Chicken Tikka: Known for its unique smoky flavour, Chicken Tikka is also among the world's best chicken dishes.
3. Tandoori chicken: Tandoori chicken, also known as Tandoori Murgh, is one of the most loved chicken dishes.
4. Chicken 65: A classic chicken dish from Chennai, it is prepared with lemon, garlic, red chilies and a variety of other spices.
