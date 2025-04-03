Apr 3, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
3 Indian cities rank among world’s top 10 for slowest traffic
Shivani Tiwari
The slowest city is identified based on average travel times over a standardized distance of 10 km, offering a consistent measure of congestion across various urban areas.
Here are the 10 slowest cities in the world, according to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index report.
Barranquilla, Colombia: This city tops the list with an average travel time of 36 minutes and 6 seconds per 10 kilometers.
Kolkata, India: Kolkata follows closely, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds per 10 kilometers.
Bengaluru, India: Bengaluru ranks third, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 10 seconds per 10 kilometers.
Pune, India: Pune also has very high congestion, with a travel time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds per 10km.
London, UK: London is next on the list, at 33 minutes and 17 seconds per 10km.
Kyoto, Japan: Kyoto is recorded at 33 minutes and 16 seconds per 10km.
Lima, Peru: Lima shows a time of 33 minutes and 12 seconds per 10km.
Davao City, Philippines: Davao City has a time of 32 minutes and 59 seconds per 10km.
Trujillo, Peru: Trujillo records 32 minutes and 56 seconds per 10km.
Dublin, Ireland: Dublin rounds out the top 10, with 32 minutes and 45 seconds per 10km.
