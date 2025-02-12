Feb 12, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

12 oldest cities in the world

Jericho, West Bank: This place is believed to have been continuously inhabited for over 11,000 years, Jericho boasts a history that traces back to approximately 9,000 BC. 

Damascus, Syria: A city boasts of ancient history, Damascus claims a continuous habitation dating back over 11,000 years.

Aleppo, Syria: Archaeologically revealed that this ancient city has been continuously inhabited for over 8,000 years. 

 Byblos, Lebanon: Situated on the Mediterranean coast, Byblos has been continuously inhabited by humans for approximately 7,000 years.

Argos, Greece: One of the oldest and continuously inhabited cities from over 7000 years. 

Athens, Greece: This is a historical city known as the birthplace of Western civilization, its history dates back from 7000 years.  

 Susa, Iran: An ancient city, Susa has been continuously inhabited for approximately 6,300 years.

Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan: It is an ancient city dating back to 2,000 BC. Erbil has been continuously inhabited for approximately 6,000 years.

Sidon, Lebanon: A Phoenician city, Sidon has a rich history dating back over 6,000 years.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria: One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, Plovdiv boasts a history dating back over 6,000 years.

Jerusalem, Israel: It is one ancient religious cities, Jerusalem is around 4000 to 5000 years old. 

Varanasi, India: A sacred city known as the 'spiritual capital of India,' Varanasi has been continuously inhabited for over 5,000 years.

