Feb 12, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
12 oldest cities in the world
DNA WEB DESK
Jericho, West Bank: This place is believed to have been continuously inhabited for over 11,000 years, Jericho boasts a history that traces back to approximately 9,000 BC.
Damascus, Syria: A city boasts of ancient history, Damascus claims a continuous habitation dating back over 11,000 years.
Aleppo, Syria: Archaeologically revealed that this ancient city has been continuously inhabited for over 8,000 years.
Byblos, Lebanon: Situated on the Mediterranean coast, Byblos has been continuously inhabited by humans for approximately 7,000 years.
Argos, Greece: One of the oldest and continuously inhabited cities from over 7000 years.
Athens, Greece: This is a historical city known as the birthplace of Western civilization, its history dates back from 7000 years.
Susa, Iran: An ancient city, Susa has been continuously inhabited for approximately 6,300 years.
Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan: It is an ancient city dating back to 2,000 BC. Erbil has been continuously inhabited for approximately 6,000 years.
Sidon, Lebanon: A Phoenician city, Sidon has a rich history dating back over 6,000 years.
Plovdiv, Bulgaria: One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, Plovdiv boasts a history dating back over 6,000 years.
Jerusalem, Israel: It is one ancient religious cities, Jerusalem is around 4000 to 5000 years old.
Varanasi, India: A sacred city known as the 'spiritual capital of India,' Varanasi has been continuously inhabited for over 5,000 years.
Disclaimer: This article provides generic information only and is not DNA's opinion.
Next:
7 stunning images of galaxies by NASA
Click To More..